'Samson 9' Jerseys Take Over Bristol Despite Sanju Missing IND Vs ENG 4th T20I

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Sanju Samson may not have found a place in India's playing XI for the fourth T20I against England, but his supporters ensured his presence was felt outside the County Ground in Bristol. Hours before the match, a large group of fans gathered outside the stadium wearing identical blue India jerseys with "SAMSON" and the No. 9 emblazoned on the back.

The picture quickly went viral on social media amid growing clamour for Sanju Samson to be included in the playing XI. Samson's omission has continued to spark debate among fans and experts, even as Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer have backed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

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The coordinated show of support underscored the wicketkeeper-batter's loyal fan following, which has remained steadfast through selection highs and lows. While Samson watched from the sidelines, his fans ensured he remained one of the biggest talking points of the day, with their presence highlighting the strong connection he shares with cricket followers both in India and abroad.

It comes after a group of supporters chanting "We Want Sanju" while the Indian team's convoy departed from trent Bridge after defeat in the 3rd T20I.

Samson was left out of the Zimbabwe series after managing modest scores in his last three T20I innings despite being one of India's standout performers during their T20 World Cup-winning campaign. The selectors instead handed another opportunity to teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.