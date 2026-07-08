'We Want Sanju': Furious Fans Vent Anger As Gautam Gambhir Leaves Stadium After Team India's 125-Run Loss To England | Video

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Team India's crushing 125-run defeat to England in the third T20I has sparked a fresh wave of frustration among fans, with loud chants of "We Want Sanju" echoing outside the stadium after the match. As head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian players left the venue following the heavy loss, a large group of supporters voiced their demand for Sanju Samson's return to the playing XI.

Videos circulating on social media captured fans repeatedly chanting "We Want Sanju" while the Indian team's convoy departed the stadium. The slogan quickly gained traction online, with many users linking it to India's disappointing batting display against England and questioning the team's current selection strategy.

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India endured one of their worst defeats in recent T20Is, suffering a massive 125-run loss after failing to chase England's imposing total. The batting unit struggled throughout the innings, with wickets falling at regular intervals as England's bowlers dominated proceedings. The defeat has intensified scrutiny on the team's approach under head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has already faced criticism following India's recent performances.

The chants in support of Sanju Samson come amid growing calls from fans for the wicketkeeper-batter to be given more opportunities in the national side. Samson has often found himself in and out of India's T20 setup despite producing impactful performances whenever given a chance. Many supporters believe his aggressive batting style and ability to anchor an innings could strengthen India's batting order.

With England now holding the momentum in the series, Team India will look to regroup ahead of the remaining matches. However, the scenes outside the stadium have once again highlighted the increasing pressure on the team management, as fans continue to demand changes following another disappointing outing.