Samir Banerjee Wins Singles Title At Solapur Open ITF M25; Dhakshineswar Suresh & Manish Sureshkumar Clinch Doubles Crown |

Solapur: The Solapur Open ITF Men’s M25 World Tennis Tour tournament concluded on an exciting note, with USA’s Samir Banerjee claiming the men’s singles title and India’s Karan Singh, the third seed, finishing as runner-up. In the doubles event, India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manish Sureshkumar emerged champions.

In the men’s singles final, sixth seed Samir Banerjee defeated third seed Karan Singh in a thrilling three-set encounter, winning 2-6 6-4 7-6(4). After losing the opening set, Banerjee mounted an impressive comeback, winning the next two sets to secure the championship.

In the men’s doubles final, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manish Sureshkumar defeated second seeds Adil Kalyanpur (India) and Ryuki Matsuda (Japan) 6-3, 6-4 to lift the doubles trophy.

The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) expressed its sincere thanks to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Government of Maharashtra for their valuable support in promoting tennis and creating opportunities for Indian players to compete at the international level. MSLTA also extended its thanks to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for their continued support and contribution to the development of the sport.

Special Thanks to Ms. Neda Kazemi, ITF Silver Badge Referee from Iran, for her valuable contribution as Tournament Supervisor and the entire team of line umpires and support staff, whose dedication helped ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted by Tournament Director and Joint Secretary MSLTA, Mr. Rajiv Desai, who presented the trophies to the winners and finalists.

Results

Men’s Singles Final

Samir Banerjee (USA) defeated Karan Singh (India) — 2-6 6-4 7-6(4)

Men’s Doubles Final

Dhakshineswar Suresh (India) / Manish Sureshkumar (India) defeated Adil Kalyanpur (India) / Ryuki Matsuda (Japan) — 6-3, 6-4