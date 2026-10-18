Brighton's Diego Gomez Pulls Off Halfway-Line Wonder Goal Against Crystal Palace | VIDEO

Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez scored a sensational goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday, October 18, producing an early contender for the Premier League Goal of the Season. The Paraguay international spotted goalkeeper Walter Benitez off his line before attempting an audacious strike from near the halfway line. His effort travelled over the stranded goalkeeper and found the back of the net in a moment of pure brilliance.

Diego Gomez Scores Stunning Goal From Near Halfway Line

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Brighton were already leading 1-0 when Gomez received the ball near the halfway line in the seventh minute. A Palace turnover gave the midfielder an opportunity to look up and assess the goalkeeper's position, with Benitez caught off his line. Gomez needed just one touch before launching a remarkable effort from just beyond the midfield stripe.

The strike travelled over Benitez before dropping into the net, leaving the Crystal Palace goalkeeper unable to recover his position in time. The distance and precision of the effort made it a spectacular moment for Brighton, who doubled their advantage through the midfielder's quick thinking.

According to Opta, Gomez scored from 51 metres, making it the longest-range Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney's famous 58-metre strike for Everton in 2017. Rooney scored against West Ham United after spotting goalkeeper Joe Hart away from his goal, producing one of the competition's most iconic long-range finishes.