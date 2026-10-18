Red Card Controversy: Lamine Yamal-Facundo Bernal Clash Sparks Massive Debate As Barcelona Thrash Real Betis 5-2 | Video

Lamine Yamal-Facundo Bernal Clash Sparks Massive Debate | ViniJrTalk/X

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was involved in a heated confrontation with Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal during their LaLiga clash on Saturday, October 17. The incident, which followed Betis' second goal, saw Bernal receive a straight red card, while Yamal was shown a yellow card for his involvement in the altercation.

The flashpoint occurred at La Cartuja Stadium shortly after Moroccan forward Abde Ezzalzouli scored to reduce Barcelona's lead to 3-2. The incident began when Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was left on the ground, prompting Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles to approach him. Yamal intervened to defend his teammate, leading to a heated exchange with Bernal.

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Lamine Yamal-Facundo Bernal Clash Sparks Massive Debate

As the confrontation escalated, Bernal grabbed Yamal around the neck and thrust his head towards the Barcelona winger. The incident prompted the referee to intervene, with Bernal receiving a straight red card for his actions. Yamal was also booked for his part in the confrontation, adding to the tension during an already eventful encounter.

The dismissal proved costly for Betis, who were reduced to 10 players with much of the second half remaining. Barcelona capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Eric Garcia extending their lead before substitute Dani Olmo scored to seal a 5-2 victory. The result maintained Barcelona's perfect start to the LaLiga season, with nine wins from nine matches.

However, the red card sparked controversy, with Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini criticising the referee's decision. He argued that the confrontation could have been handled with yellow cards for both players. The incident involving Yamal and Bernal consequently became one of the most talked-about moments of the match, overshadowing parts of Barcelona's emphatic victory.