Sameer Rizvi Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend Yesha Sagar Into Religious Conversion; Claims Go Viral After Journalist's Post

Sameer Rizvi Accused Of Forcing Girlfriend Yesha Sagar Into Religious Conversion | X

Mumbai, April 30: A controversy has surfaced on social media involving Delhi Capitals cricketer Sameer Rizvi and his rumoured girlfriend and sports broadcaster Yesha Sagar. The issue began after a social media post from journalist Abhishek Tripathi who claimed that a relationship between a Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer and a female anchor. The social media is abuzz with the claims that the post is about the relationship between Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar. However, there are no confirmation about the same.

The viral social media post alleged that the cricketer was asking the anchor to follow a certain religious practice and delete some of her photos uploaded on social media and also he asked her to change her personal behaviour.

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Abhishek Tripathi further mentioned claims about possible pressure related to religious conversion. These claims were said to be based on what a friend of the anchor reportedly told.

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Soon aftet, the social media users linked the names of Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar to these allegations. Several social media users also repeated the same claims and said that it was true that the cricketer asked her to delete her photos and also forced religious conversion.

However, there is no official confirmation about these claims. Neither Sameer Rizvi or Yesha Sagar have made any public statement on the matter so far.

Abhishek Tripathi's Social Media Post

A Muslim cricketer from Uttar Pradesh is in an affair with a Hindu female anchor (not from the channel, but one anchoring in the league). The anchor's friend revealed that the cricketer tells her, "By the time I return from practice, memorize the ayats." He says, "Now you won't shake hands with any cricketer. You'll do namaste." He made her delete all the bikini photos from Instagram. Preparations for another conversion are underway. Whether this is forced or consensual, only that anchor can tell, but what kind of love is this?