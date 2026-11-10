Same Salary, New Franchise? Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh's IPL 2027 Salaries Revealed

Hardik Pandya And Arshdeep Singh's IPL 2027 Salaries Revealed |

Mumbai Indians have completed a player exchange involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As part of the trade, Pandya has moved out while Arshdeep joins the five-time champions, marking a significant change in their squad composition.

A trade allows franchises to re-work their salary commitments as was the case with the Kuldeep Yadav-Rishabh Pant deal. However, both Arshdeep and Hardik will retain the same salary for the upcoming season despite signing for new franchises as reported by Cricbuzz.

Hardik Pandya To Retain INR 16.35 Crore IPL Salary After Trade

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Pandya's salary will remain unchanged at INR 16.35 crore, the amount he was earning at Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder had returned to the franchise ahead of the 2024 season after spending two years with Gujarat Titans. He was also appointed captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Pandya's return was one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2024 season. However, his captaincy stint came under scrutiny after Mumbai Indians struggled during his first season, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite the latest trade arrangement, his existing league fee will remain unchanged.

Arshdeep Singh To Continue Earning INR 18 Crore

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh will continue to receive INR 18 crore, the amount at which Punjab Kings secured his services at the 2025 IPL mega auction. Punjab initially lost the bidding battle but exercised their Right To Match (RTM) card to bring the left-arm pacer back into their squad. He subsequently became one of the franchise's key players.

Arshdeep has established himself as one of India's leading T20 fast bowlers. His ability to swing the new ball and execute yorkers during the death overs has made him a valuable asset in the shortest format. He will now bring those skills to Mumbai Indians following the player exchange.