'Same Old Story': Madan Lal Slams Asia Cup Trophy Controversy, Says India Should Not Play Pakistan

The Asia Cup trophy controversy has once again sparked a strong reaction from former India cricketer Madan Lal, with the 1983 World Cup winner questioning why India should continue playing Pakistan amid repeated off-field disputes. Lal took to social media after the latest controversy surrounding the trophy presentation involving Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi.

“Once again same old story. If we are going to behave like this then we should not play Pakistan any trophies. I know its Board decision,” Madan Lal wrote in a post on X.

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Madan Lal Questions India-Pakistan Matches

Madan Lal’s latest remarks reflect his growing frustration over the repeated controversies surrounding India-Pakistan cricket. The former all-rounder has previously argued that decisions regarding participation in matches against Pakistan ultimately rest with the BCCI and the Indian government.

On Sunday, visuals from the ceremony show officials on the stage while Sri Lankan players received their medals, but the Indian team stayed away from the presentation. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present at the venue, adding further attention to the proceedings.

The scenes brought back memories of the 2025 men's Asia Cup, when India also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi. The incident had sparked a major controversy after the presentation ceremony was disrupted by the disagreement over his involvement.

Madan Lal had strongly criticised Naqvi at the time, saying the ACC chief should have arranged for somebody else to hand the trophy to the Indian players. He argued that the trophy presentation should have been about allowing the winners to celebrate their achievement in front of fans and on live television.