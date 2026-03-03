Sam Curran Backs In-Form Jacks Ahead Of India Semifinal At Wankhede |

Mumbai: All-rounder Will Jacks has been the standout performer for England with 191 runs and seven wickets. He has bagged four Player-of-the-Match awards already in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Coming in the lower order he has an average of 63.67 and an impressive strike rate of 176.85 with the bat. The onslaught on Nepal at the Wankhede helped England post a big total before Sam Curran's last over heroics helped them just get over the line.

Jacks played for Mumbai Indians last season and knows the ground well. He batted in the top-order for Mumbai Indians and has batted for England also in the top previously. But in this tournament he has performed a different role with success.

Curran backed 'local boy' Jacks to come good against India in the big semifinal on Thursday and bag his fifth Man-of-the-Match award of this edition. He bagged the first award here at the Wankhede against Nepal.

“Will’s been amazing. Such a very different role for him than what he’s used to. I guess scoring such vital runs at number seven and bowling some very tough overs, taking a lot of wickets," Curran said ahead of the team's first practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"We’ve been joking that he’s the local boy here. So I guess he’s got a lot of knowledge on this ground. We’ve got a lot of people who love playing here. So I think he’s got four Player-of-the-Match awards so far. So he’s been absolutely amazing. And let’s hope on Thursday he can get his fifth man of the match,” the England all-rounder added.

India and England will play their third straight semifinal with England winning in 2022 by ten wickets and later emerging the champions for the second time and India getting the better of England by 68 runs to go on to win the title for the second time.

What will be pleasing for England will be the form of batter Brook who also showed good leadership in Super Eight games. “I think the responsibility he took the other day against Pakistan when he came out and scored 100 of 50 balls almost to put us straight into the semifinals shows what a quality player he is. And what a great time for him to find some form as well. He’s one of the world’s best players when he gets going. And he’s been great leading us and obviously giving full responsibility to the players, keeping nice and calm for us bowlers and things like that," Curran said. “So yeah, we’re loving the new journey that we’re on with him. And hopefully, for him and for us as a team, we can be all together Thursday night and we can all have a cracking game," he added.

'Buttler's form not a concern'

The worrying factor for England just like India is their opening pair. Jos Buttler who quit white-ball captaincy last year has been woefully out of form in the tournament just like Abhishek Sharma. Phil Salt also has been inconsistent like India's Ishan Kishan. However, India have found a solution in Sanju Samson last two games, but will England stick to the under-performing pair or unleash a new batter at the top. "We are not worried about the form of openers. They are great players, and I believe they will come good," he said. Besides Jacks, Jofra Archer and Buttler have also played for Mumbai Indians and Curran backed his former skipper to come good at Wankhede. "Jos is someone I’m quite close to. Obviously, he would like to have had a few more runs, but I would certainly rather have Jos Buttler in my team than be coming up against him on Thursday night. He’s such a quality player and has done so well for us over many years. He has also done well at this ground many times. So hopefully Thursday night is his night, but even if it’s not, there’s no question that he’s one of the best players in the world,” he said.

'Fingers crossed for Thursday'

England haven't had the best times at the Wankhede Stadium, losing to West Indies twice here (2016 and 2026 T20 World Cups) and getting a huge scare against minnows Nepal. The Harry Brook-led side played all their Super Eight matches in Sri Lanka on spin-friendly tracks where they struggled a bit but won all their three games to top the group. "Sri Lankan conditions suited spinners more. It is about adapting to the conditions. We play so much cricket in India, so we know the conditions. Both England and India have a lot of depth in their batting. Fingers crossed for Thursday to be our day. It is all about who does well on the day," he said. Curran is aware of the challenge posed by India's strong line-up but stressed that England has its plans ready. "We know India have a very fantastic line-up, but we have our plans. It is going to be a really cracking game," he added.

Speaking on Sharma's struggle with the bat, he said, "I hope that Abhishek Sharma doesn't click."