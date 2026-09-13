Salman Ali Agha Makes Huge Statement After Being Sent Home, Slams Triple Century In Domestic Match

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Salman Ali Agha responded to his recent Pakistan setback in emphatic fashion, smashing an unbeaten triple century in the President's Trophy Grade-I opener. The all-rounder, who captained Pakistan in the first Test against England before being dropped and sent home, struck an unbeaten 300 for Kingsmen Academy against MIT Solutions in Abbottabad.

Salman Ali Agha Leads Kingsmen Fightback

Salman Ali Agha walked in with Kingsmen Academy in trouble and immediately set about rebuilding the innings. He joined Mohammad Suleman and put together a substantial partnership that shifted the momentum in his team's favour. Their stand laid the foundation for Kingsmen to take control of the contest on day one.

The unbeaten 200 was a timely response from Salman Ali Agha after a difficult international setback. His innings showcased both patience and attacking intent as he remained unbeaten throughout the opening day. The performance could provide a major boost as he looks to work his way back into Pakistan's plans.

For Salman Ali Agha, the innings offers an ideal opportunity to rebuild his reputation and put his name back into consideration. A sustained run of performances in domestic cricket could strengthen his case for another Pakistan opportunity. His unbeaten double century ensures that his latest chapter begins with a powerful statement.