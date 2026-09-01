Pakistan Cricket's 'Absolute Cinema': Salman Agha, Ali Usman Dropped Days After Emotional Cap Handover; VIDEO

Salman Agha handed Ali Usman his Test debut cap before both players were reportedly dropped from Pakistan's squad. | X

A video is being widely shared on social media as the Pakistan cricket team goes through major changes in the middle of the Test series against England following humiliating defeats in the first two Tests. Fans are calling it "Absolute Cinema" as Pakistan cricket has produced another bizarre and dramatic chapter that few cricketing nations could imagine.

The viral video shows former Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha handing spinner Ali Usman his maiden Test cap. The hilarious part is that both players found themselves dropped from the national squad just days after the event.

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Pakistan made massive changes to their Test side ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday (Sep 9). The Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly replaced almost half the side by releasing seven players. It also released Head Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

The decision came after heavy defeats in the first two Tests against England at Headingley and Lord's. Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the Lord's Test, after which England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Pakistan were thrashed by an innings in the first Test.

The Emotional Cap Handover

The viral video shows Salman Ali Agha presenting Ali Usman with his debut cap in the team huddle ahead of the Test series against the West Indies. He also gave an emotional speech praising Usman.

Salman said he did not need to explain the importance of the Test cap to Usman as the spinner had already ground it out for around eight to nine years in domestic first-class cricket before finally making it to the international stage. The two also hugged each other and the squad celebrated Usman's hard-earned spot in the team.

Fast-forward just a handful of matches and the unpredictable selection wheel of Pakistan cricket turned once again, with both the debutant and the cap presenter axed from the team.

The viral video was shared on social media with the caption, "A few matches ago, Ali Usman received his debut cap from Agha Salman... and now both of them have been sacked from the team. Pakistan cricket Absolute Cinema."