Salima Tete To lead India's 20-Member Squad For The 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 |

New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

Salima Tete will continue to captain the side, having led the team to FIH Nations Cup triumph in New Zealand last month.

"We have a group in which we have a nice balance between juniors, experienced players and seniors who are constantly working to get the best out of each other,” said the team’s Chief Coach, Sjoerd Marijne, sharing his thoughts on the selected 20-member squad.

Savita, who recently received the Padma Shri award, and Bichu Devi Kharibam have been named as the two goalkeepers in the squad.

The defence comprises Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary and Jyoti, besides Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas who made their senior debut during the FIH Nations Cup and were rewarded for their good performance in the tournament that India won with an unbeaten run.

In the midfield, captain Salima will be joined by Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng.

The forward line features Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung.

“This group of players has shown that they have the right form and fitness in recent months. We are confident that this team is ready for the challenge at the Asian Games," Chief Coach Marijne added.

India's 20-member squad for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung