WATCH: Thai PM Plays Saxophone, Malay PM Joins In With Singing During The Bilateral Visit To Malaysia; Internet Stunned |

Diplomatic meetings are usually remembered for policy discussions and formal handshakes, but a recent gathering between the leaders of Thailand and Malaysia offered an unexpected musical moment that has taken social media by storm. During an official luncheon in Malaysia, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul picked up a saxophone while Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took the microphone, leaving guests delighted with an impromptu performance.

The now-viral video captures Charnvirakul passionately playing the saxophone as Anwar Ibrahim sang timeless classics including Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

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The heartwarming clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise at seeing two serving prime ministers share the stage in such a relaxed and entertaining manner. Several netizens also praised both leaders for their musical abilities, calling the performance a refreshing break from conventional political appearances.

Adding to the buzz, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim later shared photographs from the luncheon on his official social media accounts. Reflecting on the occasion, he wrote that the event was enriched with cultural performances and artistic heritage that showcased the rich traditions and cultural diversity shared by Malaysia and Thailand, highlighting the close ties between the two neighbouring nations.

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The musical exchange took place during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's two-day official visit to Malaysia, which is focused on strengthening bilateral relations. According to Reuters, the visit aims to enhance economic cooperation between the two Southeast Asian countries while also addressing long-standing border-related issues.

While the official agenda centred on diplomacy and regional collaboration, it was the leaders' spontaneous musical performance that ultimately captured global attention, proving that sometimes music can become an unforgettable part of international diplomacy.