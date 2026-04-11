Salar Jung T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: Dhrumil Matkar Stars As CCI Beat Deccan Foundation By 6 Wickets

Dhrumil Matkar shines with bat and ball in CCI’s quarter-final win at Salar Jung T20 tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 11: Dhrumil Matkar’s all-round show (3 wickets for 21 runs) and (unbeaten 34 runs) helped Cricket Club of India (CCI) register an authoritative 6-wicket win against Deccan Cricket Foundation in a quarter-final match of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Cricket Club of India ground on Saturday.

CCI bowl out Deccan for 142

CCI, after winning the toss, asked Deccan Foundation to bat first and then bowled them out for 142 runs in 19.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Matkar, who was the pick of the bowlers, received good support from left-arm medium pacer Irfan Umair, who claimed 2 wickets for 28 runs.

Deccan batters Azeem Kazi 43 runs, Nutan Goel 31 runs, Yashraj D. 26, and Manan Bhat 20 runs managed to lift the total.

Strong batting performance seals win

In reply, CCI were given a perfect start from the blade of opening bat Aakash Anand, who struck a 25-ball 50 runs, which included 4 hits to the boundary ropes and one six. Later, Matkar smashed an unbeaten 34 runs to take CCI over the finish line.

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Match summary

Brief scores: Deccan Cricket Foundation 142 all out, 19.3 overs (Azeem Kazi 43, Nutan Goel 31, Yashraj D. 26, Manan Bhat 20; Dhrumil Matkar 3 for 21, Irfan Umair 3 for 28) lost to Cricket Club of India 144 for 4, 17.4 overs (Aakash Anand 50 (35 balls, 4x4, 1x6), Dhrumil Matkar 34; Azeem Kazi 2 for 25). Result: Cricket Club of India won by 6 wickets.

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