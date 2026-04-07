76th Salar Jung Cricket Tournament 2026: Muslim United SC Thrash Muslim SC By 104 Runs

Muslim United SC dominate with bat and ball to register a massive win at Islam Gymkhana | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 7: Muslim United Sports Club romped to a massive 104-run victory against Muslim Sports Club in a second round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026, played at Islam Gymkhana.

Moin Khan, Yash Chavan power Muslim United to big total

Batting first, Muslim United SC batted positively to pile up a challenging total of 228 for 7 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. The leading batters were Moin Khan, who cracked a 23-ball 87 runs and contained 4 hits to the boundary ropes and 11 powerfully struck sixes.

Yash Chavan contributed an unbeaten 59 runs (33-balls, 4x4, 4x6) and Nishit Balla added 23 runs to boost the innings. Ainul Khan 3 for 45 and Sonu Yadav 2 for 28 were Muslim United SC’s best bowlers.

Bowlers seal emphatic win

In reply, Muslim Sports Club were bowled out for a paltry 124 runs in 19.5 overs. Essa Motorwala and Siddhesh Jadhav scored 33 and 27 runs respectively. Atif Attarwala 3 for 14 and Nishit Bala 3 for 22 were responsible for picking the wickets.

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Match summary

Brief scores: Muslim United SC 228 for 7, 20 overs (Moin Khan 87 (23-balls, 4x4, 11x6), Yash Chavan 59* (33-balls, 4x4, 4x6), Nishit Balla 23; Ainul Khan 3 for 45, Sonu Yadav 2 for 28) beat Muslim Sports Club 124 all out, 19.5 overs (Essa Motorwala 33, Siddhesh Jadhav 27; Atif Attarwala 3 for 14, Nishit Bala 3 for 22).

Result: Muslim United SC won by 104 runs.

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