76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026: Kanpillewar’s Unbeaten Ton Powers Marwari CC To 10-Wicket Win

Pragnesh Kanpillewar’s explosive unbeaten century drives Marwari CC to a dominant victory | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: Opening batsman Pragnesh Kanpillewar’s blistering unbeaten knock of 100 runs (36 balls, 12x4, 7x6) propelled Marwari Cricket Club to a fluent 10-wicket win against Parsee Gymkhana in a first-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026.

Kanpillewar’s opening partner Shashwat Jagtap was also unbeaten on 75 (24 balls, 9x4, 5x6) and ensured the team crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

Parsee Gymkhana post competitive total

Earlier, Parsee Gymkhana, who were put in to bat first, scored 172 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. The Gymkhana’s leading batters were Aayush Vartak, scoring an unbeaten 56 runs (67 balls, 2x4, 5x6), and Saquib Mulani with 35 runs.

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Match summary

Brief scores: Parsee Gymkhana 172 for 7, 20 overs (Aayush Vartak 56* (67 balls, 2x4, 5x6), Saquib Mulani 35) lost to Marwari CC 176 for no loss, 10 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 100 (36 balls, 12x4, 7x6), Shashwat Jagtap 75 (24 balls, 9x4, 5x6)).

Result: Marwari CC won by 10 wickets.