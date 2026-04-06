 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026: Kanpillewar’s Unbeaten Ton Powers Marwari CC To 10-Wicket Win
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76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026: Kanpillewar’s Unbeaten Ton Powers Marwari CC To 10-Wicket Win

Pragnesh Kanpillewar’s explosive unbeaten 100 off 36 balls powered Marwari CC to a 10-wicket win over Parsee Gymkhana in the Salar Jung Tournament 2026. With strong support from Shashwat Jagtap, the team chased down 172 in just 10 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
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Pragnesh Kanpillewar’s explosive unbeaten century drives Marwari CC to a dominant victory | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 6: Opening batsman Pragnesh Kanpillewar’s blistering unbeaten knock of 100 runs (36 balls, 12x4, 7x6) propelled Marwari Cricket Club to a fluent 10-wicket win against Parsee Gymkhana in a first-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026.

Kanpillewar’s opening partner Shashwat Jagtap was also unbeaten on 75 (24 balls, 9x4, 5x6) and ensured the team crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

Parsee Gymkhana post competitive total

Earlier, Parsee Gymkhana, who were put in to bat first, scored 172 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. The Gymkhana’s leading batters were Aayush Vartak, scoring an unbeaten 56 runs (67 balls, 2x4, 5x6), and Saquib Mulani with 35 runs.

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Match summary

Brief scores: Parsee Gymkhana 172 for 7, 20 overs (Aayush Vartak 56* (67 balls, 2x4, 5x6), Saquib Mulani 35) lost to Marwari CC 176 for no loss, 10 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 100 (36 balls, 12x4, 7x6), Shashwat Jagtap 75 (24 balls, 9x4, 5x6)).

Result: Marwari CC won by 10 wickets.

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