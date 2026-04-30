Salar Jung T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: CCI Beat Young Friends By 5 Runs To Lift Trophy

The victorious CCI team receive the Salar Jung Trophy and a cheque of Rs one lakh from Chief Guest Karsan Ghavri, a former Indian cricketer. Also present was Unmesh Khanvilkar, Gen Secretary, MCA, Adv Yusuf Abrahani, President, Islam Gymkhana and other dignitaries | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Cricket Club of India (CCI) emerged champions by snatching a narrow 5-run victory against Young Friends Cricket Club in a tense and thrilling final of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organized by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of MCA and played at the Islam Gymkhana ground, Marine Lines, on Tuesday night.

CCI receive trophy and cash prize

The victorious CCI team received the Salar Jung Trophy and a cheque of Rs one lakh from Chief Guest Karsan Ghavri, a former Indian cricketer. Also present were Unmesh Khanvilkar, Gen Secretary, MCA, Adv Yusuf Abrahani, President, Islam Gymkhana, and other dignitaries.

Young Friends received the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs 50,000.

Herwadkar powers CCI total

Sent in to bat first, CCI, boosted by Akhil Herwadkar’s 40-ball 74 runs (8x4, 4x6), amassed a challenging total of 222 runs for 4 wickets from 20 overs.

Akash Parkar played a good supporting role, cracking an unbeaten 30-ball 59 runs (8x4, 2x6), while Akash Anand contributed 29 runs to prop the innings. Tabish Ansari (2 for 40) was Young Friends’ most successful bowler.

Young Friends fall short

In reply, Young Friends batted positively but were restricted to 217 runs for 7 from their 20 overs. The leading batters were Ishan Mulchandani with 75 runs (46 balls, 9x4, 2x6), Aayush Zimare with 46 runs, and Sahil Jadhav with 29 runs.

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Brief scores: Cricket Club of India 222 for 4, 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 74 (40 balls, 8x4, 4x6), Akash Parkar 59* (30 balls, 8x4, 2x6), Akash Anand 29; Tabish Ansari 2 for 40) beat Young Friends Cricket Club 217 for 7, 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 75 (46 balls, 9x4, 2x6), Aayush Zimare 46, Sahil Jadhav 29).

Result: Cricket Club of India won by 5 runs.