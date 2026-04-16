Salar Jung T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: Akash Pawar’s 4-Wicket Haul Powers CCI Into Final With 84-Run Win Over Marwari CC

Akash Pawar leads CCI’s dominant win with a four-wicket spell as the team secures a place in the tournament final | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: Medium pacer Akash Pawar's disciplined bowling effort (4 for 32) helped Cricket Club of India register an 84-run win over Marwari Cricket Club in the semi-final of the 76th Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Islam Gymkhana and played under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association at the Islam Gymkhana ground.

CCI dominate with bat and ball

Marwari CC, chasing a mammoth CCI total of 271 for 7, were restricted to 187 all out thanks to the fine bowling of Akash Pawar, who claimed four wickets for 32 runs. Pawar received good support from Yashraj Joshi, who finished with 2 for 19.

Earlier, meaningful contributions from Akash Anand 45, Shams Mulani 31, Dhrumil Matkar 27, Chinmay Sutar 25, Akash Parkar 22, and Yashraj Joshi 22* saw CCI pile up their huge total.

Final line-up decided

CCI will take on Modern CC in the final. In the other semi-final, Modern eked out a two-wicket win over Sponsors XI.

Match summaries

Brief scores: Cricket Club of India 271 for 7, 20 overs (Akash Anand 45, Shams Mulani 31, Dhrumil Matkar 27, Chinmay Sutar 25, Akash Parkar 22, Yashraj Joshi 22*; Rahul Sawant 2 for 42, Saksham Parashkar 2 for 48) beat Marwari CC 187 all out, 17.2 overs (Shashwat Jagtap 27, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 24; Akash Parkar 4 for 32, Yashraj Joshi 2 for 19).

Also Watch:

Result: CCI won by 84 runs

Sponsors XI 205 all out, 20 overs (Rushabh Rathod 64, Bhuvan Patil 51, Karan Shah 49; Aquib Shaikh 3 for 31, Vishwajit Jagdale 2 for 15, Ahmer Karte 2 for 38) lost to Modern CC 206 for 8 wickets, 19.4 overs (Vishwajit Jagdale 79*, Nishant Mane 28, Pranav Dhanawade 24, Srujan Athawale 23).

Result: Modern CC won by 2 wickets

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/