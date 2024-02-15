Sakshi Malik Writes Open Letter To UWW, Urges Sports Ministry & IOA To 'Take Appropriate Actions Against WFI'

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday wrote an open letter to the United World Wrestling (UWW), urging the members to "take appropriate actions" against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Wrestlers vs WFI

Malik took to social media to post the letter after the UWW lifted the provisional suspension on the WFI after the federation failed to hold elections in time.

Just a day earlier, Malik had posted a video online in which she accused WFI president Sanjay Singh of devious means to get the suspension lifted.

Malik also warned of another wrestlers' protest if Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Sanjay Singh are not removed from Indian wrestling.

Open Letter Urging Action

She has now written to the UWW herself and also tagged Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha in the post.

"An open letter to UWW members, please consider this and take appropriate actions against WFI," Malik captioned her tweet.

Protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat led the recent wrestlers' protest in Delhi against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual and mental harassment by several female athletes.

Brij Bhushan had to resign from the position but he made that sure that his close associate Sanjay Singh takes over which again irked the wrestlers and forced them to come out and protest again. Malik even quit wrestling after Sanjay swept the WFI elections to become the president.

The UWW has ordered WFI to provide written guarantees that there would be no discriminatory action against the protesting trio of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat.