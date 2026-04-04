Sai Sudharsan Leads Gujarat Charge In Shubman's Absence, Slams Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals In Ahmedabad

Sai Sudharsan played the role of a senior statesman to perfection in Gujarat Titans' clash against Rajasthan Royals. In the absence of Shubman Gill, the onus was on the left-hander to give his side the perfect start in their chase of a daunting 210. Sudharsan did exactly that, scoring a fine half-century at the top of the order.

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Set a target of 210, Sudharsan opened the batting with Kumar Kushagra in the absence of Shubman Gill. The left-hander set the tone with a six over third man and manned most of the strike. After a sedate start, Sudharsan started picking boundaries at regular ease.

Gujarat got 56 in the 6 overs before Sudharsan shifted gears. The left-hander welcomed Ravindra Jadeja with a boundary, following it up with a boundary and a six off Riyan Parag.

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Sudharsan only went from strength to strength after. He struck a few more boundaries before being dismissed for 73 off 44 balls.