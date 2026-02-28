Sahibzada Farhan Scores Record 2nd Century In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Must-Win Match Against Sri Lanka

Sahibzada Farhan | X

Kandy, February 28: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is in the form of his life as he has scored his second hundred of the tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistani star batter achieved the feat during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match. Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka with a huge margin to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sahibzada has become the only batsman in T20 World Cup history to score two centuries in a single edition of the tournament. Sahibzada Farhan scored his first century against Namibia and his second century came in the game against Sri Lanka today.

Sahibzada Farhan scored:

1. 100 against Namibia

2. 100 against Sri Lanka

His second ton has made him the only batter to score two centuries in the single edition of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Chris Gayle has been the only batsman to score two centuries in World Cup history, however, his centuries came in two different editions.

Sahibzada Farhan got out immediately after scoring hundred on both the occasions. He also broke Virat Kohli's record of scoring most runs in a single edition of T20 World Cup. Sahibzada Farhan has become the highest-scorer in the tournament and the history of the tournament with 383 runs in the tournament so far.

Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in a must-win clash and Pakistan managed to set a target of 212/8 in their first 20 overs. Pakistan need to restrict Sri Lanka in less than 150 runs to qualify for the semi-finals.