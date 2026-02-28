 ICC T20 WC26: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Post Highest-Ever Opening Partnership In T20 World Cup History
Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan broke the record of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam who gave a 152 runs opening stand during the against India in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman Post Highest-Ever Opening Partnership In T20 World Cup History | X

Kandy, February 28: Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman gave a strong start in the clash against Sri Lanka in the Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. Farhan and Zaman registered the highest-ever opening partnership for Pakistan and also in the T20 World Cups in the game against Sri Lanka.

Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan broke the record of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam who gave a 152 runs opening stand during the against India in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup. They also broke the previous best opening partnership record of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen of 175 runs against UAE in ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan managed to give an opening stand of 176 runs in the must-win game against Sri Lanka. Fakhar Zaman got out after scoring 84 runs from 42 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes at an impressive strike-rate of 200. Sahibzada Farhan is still unbeaten at the crease after scoring 94 runs from 56 deliveries with 8 fours and 5 sixes at a strike-rate of over 160.

FPJ Shorts
1. Sahizada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman - 176 runs against Sri Lanka (2026)

2. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam - 152 runs against India (2021)

3. Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal - 142 runs against Bangladesh (2010)

4. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam - 113 runs against Namibia (2021)

5. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam - 105 runs against New Zealand (2022)

