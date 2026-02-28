Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli's 2014 Record For Most Runs In Single T20 World Cup Edition

Sahibzada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record | X

Kandy, February 28: In a major achievement, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has broken Indian star batter Virat Kohli's record to become highest run-scorer in single edition of a T20 World Cup. Sahibzada Farhan achieved the feat during the must-win match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sahibzada Farhan gave an explosive start which the team needed in their most crucial game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sahibzada Farhan has had an excellent run throughout the tournament so far and broke Virat Kohli's 2014 record of scoring most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli amassed 319 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 edition which has been broken by Sahibzada Farhan after eleven years in the game against Sri Lanka.

Sahibzada Farhan is currently the highest run-scorer in the current edition of the T20 World Cup and has managed to takeover Virat Kohli's 319 runs as broke the record and is now leading the chart with over 330 runs after scoring a half-century against Sri Lanka.

Sahibzada is still on the crease after scoring half-century as Pakistan is currently going strong at 90 runs from their first nine overs and are on their way to score a massive score in their first innings while batting first.

The record list for most runs is as follows:

1. Sahibzada Farhan - 323 (2026)

2. Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

3. Tillakaratne Dilshan - 317 (2009)

4. Babar Azam - 303 (2021)

5. Mahela Jayawardene - 302 (2010)