Sahibzada Farhan Only Pakistani Player In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team Of The Tournament; Check Full Squad Here

Ahmedabad, March 9: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Team Of The Tournament on Monday. Sahibzada Farhan was the only Pakistani cricketer included in the squad with four players from the champion Indian side were added. Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan were included after their impressive title-winning campaign on home soil.

Sahizada Farhan Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan surpassed Indian star batter Virat Kohli in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He became the batsman with most runs in a single edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Sahibzada Farhan scored 383 runs in the tournament surpassing Virat Kohli's 319 runs. Sanju Samson and Tim Seifert also broke the record in this edition of the tournament.

Sanju Samson Named Player Of The Tournament

Sanju Samson has been named the Player of the Tournament who led the Indian team to victory. Samson scored 321 runs in the tournament. The opener was not initially the part of playing eleven, however, made a huge impact after his comeback.

Top Performers From Other Teams

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with two centuries against Namibia and Sri Lanka. South Africa captain Aiden Markram was named the captain of the Team of the Tournament as he scored 286 runs with three hald-centuries and leading his side to the semi-finals.

His teammate Lungi Ngidi also made it to the team after taking 12 wickets in the competition. England all-rounder Will Jacks earned a spot for his match-winning performances, while other spinner Adil Rashid was also included to the squad after claiming 13 wickets.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was rewarded for his strong performances with the bat and the ball and Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani impressed with key wickets during the group stage.

ICC T20 Team Of The Tournament

Sahibzada Farhan

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan

Aiden Markram (C)

Hardik Pandya

Will Jacks

Jason Holder

Jasprit Bumrah

Lungi Ngidi

Adil Rashid

Blessing Muzarabani

12th Player: Shadley van Schalkwyk

Selection Panel

The selection panel for the Team of the Tournament included former cricketers and commentators such as Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Eoin Morgan along with ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and sports journalist Rex Clementine.