Saher Syed tricks for Duruelo Convent

Mumbai: Saher Syed with three goals under belt propelled Duruelo Convent High School into the semi-finals of the Ahmed Sailor Trophy under-16 inter-school hockey tournament.
At the Sports Authority of India ground, in Khandivali here on Wednesday Duruelo cruised with a 4-0 win over Maratha Mandir. Kyle Justin was the other scorer for the winners.
In the semifinal, they clash with Teresa High School who registered a 5-0 win over Mary Immaculate in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Hetal Goswami slammed home three while Sanjana Salunke and Noella D’souza chipped a goal each. In the other last-four match, Carmel of St Joseph will take on Mary Immaculate.
Don Bosco schools dominated in the boy's section as three of their teams made it to the last four. Don Bosco Borvali, their Matunga outfit, and the International. Incidentally, it will be all Bosco affair in the one of the quarter-finals as Don Bosco Borvali faces off their international team while Matunga takes on St Dominic Savio while St Stanislaus will fight it out with Antonio Da Silva.
Results:
Boys: St. Stanislaus High School: 9 (Jayden Pereira 3, Shaad Sayeed 2, Kyle Justin 2, Shaun D’mello, Tzion Pereira) bt Maratha Mandir: 0; Don Bosco High School (Borivli): 5 (Harshavardhan Nalgotre 3, Vedant Girme, Glenn Nazareth) bt St. Joseph High School: 0; Don Bosco International School (Matunga): 7 (Ronak Tiwari 4, Ashtyn C 1, Francesco F 1, Dev C 1) bt Rustomjee International School: 0
Girls: Duruelo Convent High School: 4 (Saher Syed 3, Ashwinta B) bt Maratha Mandir Baba Saheb
Gawde School: 0; St. Teresa High School: 5 (Hetal Goswami 3, Sanjana Salunke, Noella D’Souza) bt Mary Immaculate High School: 0; Auxillium Convent High School: 6 (Soleha Kahan 3, Vedanti Gorivale, Iman Khan,Tanvi Navghane) bt Anjuman Khairul Islam School Girls: 0
