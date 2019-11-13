Saher Syed tricks for Duruelo Convent

Mumbai: Saher Syed with three goals under belt propelled Duruelo Convent High School into the semi-finals of the Ahmed Sailor Trophy under-16 inter-school hockey tournament.

At the Sports Authority of India ground, in Khandivali here on Wednesday Duruelo cruised with a 4-0 win over Maratha Mandir. Kyle Justin was the other scorer for the winners.

In the semifinal, they clash with Teresa High School who registered a 5-0 win over Mary Immaculate in the quarter-finals on Thursday.