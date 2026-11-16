Sachin Tendulkar's Legendary Cricket Journey Showcased Through 25 Iconic Bats Unveiled At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's extraordinary journey, from receiving his first bat as a five-year-old to playing his final international innings in 2013, has been captured through 25 treasured bats displayed at the newly unveiled Batography section of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar inaugurated the section on Monday in the presence of MCA President Ajinkya Naik and family members, marking exactly 13 years since his 200th and final Test against the West Indies at the same venue on Nov 16, 2013.

The occasion also recalled another significant moment in Tendulkar's life. On Nov 27, 1983, a 10-year-old Tendulkar watched his first Test at the Wankhede, where his childhood hero Vivian Richards scored a century.

SALMAN ANSARI

Bats Chronicle Tendulkar's Cricketing Milestones

The Batography collection traces Tendulkar's cricketing journey through bats associated with defining moments of his illustrious career.

The exhibition begins with the Kashmir willow bat gifted to him by his elder sister Savita in 1978, when he was five, and concludes with the bat he used during his final Test innings.

Among the prized exhibits is the bat with which Tendulkar scored his maiden Test century against England in Manchester in 1990, aged 17.

The collection also includes a bat gifted by Sir Donald Bradman in 1998, the bat Tendulkar used during the 2003 Cricket World Cup, when he was named Player of the Tournament, and the one associated with his 100th international century against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Mar 16, 2012.

Rare Memorabilia From An Illustrious Career

Apart from bats, visitors can view Tendulkar's first helmet, Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, India jersey and helmet from his farewell Test, and the sheet of paper he used during his emotional farewell speech.

Reflecting on the exhibition, Tendulkar said his bats had remained constant companions throughout his career.

"For 24 years, my life revolved around 22 yards, and through that journey, my bats were the one constant. They always felt like an extension of my arms, each bringing back memories of a particular phase, a dressing room, a pitch or the roar of a crowd," he said.

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Tendulkar expressed happiness that the bats had been brought together at the Wankhede, where his cricketing journey began.

MCA Celebrates Tendulkar's Enduring Legacy

Naik described the exhibition as a tribute to Tendulkar's enduring contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket.

"Sachin Tendulkar has given this city and the nation a legacy that will be celebrated for years to come," Naik said.

He added that more than 23,000 visitors had experienced the MCA Museum and Wankhede Stadium tour since its introduction.

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Batography Joins Wankhede Museum Tour

The unveiling was followed by Tendulkar's felicitation and an interactive conversation attended by MCA officials, family members and the media.

The museum houses more than 20 sections featuring cricket memorabilia, photographs and interactive exhibits.

The Batography section will be included in museum and stadium tours, with tickets available through District.

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