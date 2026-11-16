Sachin Tendulkar Says His 58 Against Pakistan Was More Important Than Hitting Sixes Off Abdul Qadir | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has described his fighting knock of 58 against Pakistan during his maiden international tour as one of the most significant innings of his career, recalling how the performance meant more to him than his much-celebrated six-hitting against legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir in Peshawar.

Speaking at the unveiling of his cricketing memorabilia at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, Tendulkar said the exhibition match in Peshawar, where he took on Pakistan's formidable spin attack, attracted considerable attention.

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However, he believed his contribution in the fourth Test, when India were struggling at 34 for four, deserved greater recognition.

When legendary spinner Abdul Qadir playfully challenged 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar during a 1989 exhibition match by telling him to hit a six, the young prodigy responded by smashing him for three consecutive sixes in a single over—turning a veteran's taunt into the iconic moment that announced the arrival of a global cricket legend. — 𝚝🅷ₑ@ABHISHEK (@imabhi0005) November 13, 2026

Tendulkar Recalls Career-Defining Test Innings

"According to me, the most important innings that I had played, and even today I say, the career-defining innings for me was in the fourth Test match, in the second innings," Tendulkar recalled.

He said his 58-run knock helped India save the series, although cricket enthusiasts appeared more fascinated by his aggressive batting against Qadir.

Peshawar Encounter With Abdul Qadir

Recalling the Peshawar encounter, Tendulkar said rain had disrupted the scheduled international fixture, prompting organisers to arrange a 20-over exhibition match for thousands of spectators.

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He remembered walking out to bat with India facing a challenging target. After hitting a couple of sixes against Mushtaq Ahmed, he found himself facing Qadir, who challenged the young batter.

Tendulkar recalled responding confidently to the experienced spinner before the two appreciated each other's efforts following the contest.

While the aggressive innings captured public imagination, Tendulkar said he was surprised that his more demanding Test performance did not receive comparable attention.

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Emotional Bond With Cricketing Equipment

The former India captain also spoke about his emotional attachment to cricket equipment, describing his bats, helmets, jerseys and caps as possessions that remained close to his heart throughout his career.

"My equipment, my bags, my helmet, jersey, cap, everything that is so dear to me, I have always maintained," he said, describing his cricketing equipment as an extension of his body.

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Childhood Memories And Early Sporting Interests

Recalling his childhood, Tendulkar said his fascination with bats began when his sister returned from Kashmir carrying a cricket bat instead of the gifts he had expected.

He also remembered playing badminton, hockey, tennis and table tennis before cricket became his principal sporting pursuit.

Growing up in Mumbai, Tendulkar frequently played with his brothers, carrying a tennis racket in one hand and a cricket bat in the other. With only a handful of tennis balls available, they had to ensure that the balls did not fall from their fourth-floor surroundings.

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It was during these childhood games that his brothers recognised his natural batting ability.

First Bat And Distinctive Batting Grip

Tendulkar said his approach changed after sixth standard, when he began pursuing cricket seriously and his family decided he needed proper equipment.

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Recalling the purchase of his first bat, he said he immediately chose a full-sized bat despite being warned that it was too heavy for someone his age.

The oversized bat also influenced his distinctive batting grip, with his hands positioned near the bottom of the handle.

Although his coach attempted to change the grip, Tendulkar eventually returned to his original technique, which remained a defining feature of his batting.

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Looking back, Tendulkar's recollections highlighted how childhood experiences, family encouragement and crucial performances shaped his cricketing journey.

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