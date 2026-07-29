Sachin Tendulkar Stands Barefoot As He Pays Respects To Ramakant Achrekar's Shivaji Park Memorial On Guru Purnima

Sachin Tendulkar has paid a rich tribute to his coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday. Achrekar coached Sachin through his young days and was a massive influence on him as he went onto become arguably the greatest ever in history. Despite his God level status in the sport, Sachin did not forget his roots and was humble enough to visit his coach's memorial in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

"Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I’ll always feel like I have one more ‘thank you’ left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a social media post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also shared pictures from his visit. It seems the former India captain visited the memorial in late hours a day before, aiming to avoid large crowds. In solitude, he laid roses at the memorial, while folding his hands in a namaste. Sachin also did not wear any footwear, only highlighting his deep love and respect for his late coach. The memorial was unveiled in 2024, with Sachin attending the event alongside MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Throughout his career, Sachin has often talked about Achrekar sir's impact on his cricket - with his training preparing for all battles on the field, mentally and physically.

Achrekar was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010.He passed away in January 2019. Shivaji Park holds historical importance as it witnessed the nurturing of numerous veteran cricketers under the mentorship of Achrekar.