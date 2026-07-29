'Gratitude Today For The Ones...': Ayush Mhatre Pays Tribute To Sachin Tendulkar On Occasion Of Guru Purnima

Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

Rising cricket sensation Ayush Mhatre paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The young batter shared a picture of himself alongside Tendulkar on Instagram, expressing gratitude towards those who have guided his journey.

“Gratitude today for the ones who guide the journey, Happy Guru Purnima,” Mhatre wrote in his post, highlighting the influence of his mentors in shaping his cricketing career.

The picture featuring Mhatre and Tendulkar quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, as the youngster continues to make waves with his performances. Considered one of India's promising young talents, Mhatre has impressed with his batting skills and maturity beyond his years.

Sharing a bond with a cricket icon like Tendulkar has been a significant moment for the teenager, who looks up to the former India captain as an inspiration. Tendulkar’s experience and guidance continue to motivate the next generation of cricketers.

As Mhatre continues his rise in Indian cricket, his Guru Purnima message reflected the importance of learning from those who have paved the way before him. The youngster’s tribute also showcased his respect and admiration for the mentors who contribute to his growth both on and off the field.