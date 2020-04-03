Sachin Tendulkar reveals what went down during PM Modi's conference call with 49 sportspersons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown as it looks to fight back against the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the interaction, Tendulkar said: "I had an opportunity to speak with Shri Narendra Modi ji, Shri Kiren Rijiju ji and other sportspersons about our personal views and experiences of how we have been dealing with the lockdown.

"Taking care of our elders who are most vulnerable and using this time to hear from them, their stories and experiences was something the Prime Minister resonated with. He highlighted and reaffirmed my belief that we should not let our guard down after the 14th of April, & how we manage that period will be very critical.