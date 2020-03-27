Sachin Tendulkar attempts to bash coronavirus with Rs 50 lakh donation

While the whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has decided to donate Rs. 50 lakhs in fight against coronavirus.

Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.

"Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Tendulkar has been associated with a lot of charity work and there has been umpteen times, he has taken up social causes, helped people, which has never been brought to public notice.