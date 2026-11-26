Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Playing XI With A Hilarious Twist; Asks Fans To Name Theirs | X

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has picked his playing XI, but there is a funny twist. This time, his team does not have any cricketers, bats or balls. Sachin shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen posing outdoors. A closer look at the tree in the background shows several white birds sitting on its branches.

Funny Cricket Twist

Sharing the picture, Sachin wrote, "I have picked my playing XI and they are ready in their whites. What is yours???" The former India captain was referring to the white birds on the tree, giving his post a funny cricket twist. While teams usually take time to select their best players, Sachin seems to have found his playing XI right there on the tree!

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Sachin's post has given the fans a chance to join in on the fun and pick their own playing XI. The birds may not need cricket bats or pads, but they have certainly made the cut in the Master Blaster's team. Now, the fans have to come up with their own choices and see who makes it to their playing XI!

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Honoured With Global Peace Honours 2026 By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans React

A fan replied to post and said, "Mine - almost all retired." A fan shared the list of his playing XI. He wrote:

World Best XI - FINAL:

1. Virender Sehwag (Ind)

2. Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

3. Ricky Ponting (Aus) (C)

4. Brian Lara (WI)

5. Joe Root (Eng)

6. Jacques Kallis (SA)

7. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) (WK)

8. Shane Warne (Aus)

9. Wasim Akram (Pak)

10. Glenn McGrath (Aus)

11. Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)