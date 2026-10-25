Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic About Mother’s Cooking, Reveals His Favourite Maharashtrian Meal

achin Tendulkar has reminisced about missing his mother’s home-cooked food |

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has taken fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by recalling how much he missed his mother’s home-cooked food during long cricket tours. In a heartwarming video, the former India batter speaks about calling his mother, a few days before returning home to request his favourite dishes.

Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Favourite Home-Cooked Meal

In the video, Tendulkar sits at a dining table and begins serving himself a traditional Maharashtrian meal on a steel plate. The spread includes varan-bhat (dal and rice), batatyachi bhaji (potato curry), prawn curry and a generous serving of ghee, known as toop in Marathi.

The Master Blaster recalls how he would call his mother two or three days before returning from a tour to tell her what he wanted to eat. Among his favourites is prawn curry, which he describes as a dish with a unique taste that is difficult to recreate.

“Her cooking was on a different level. I don't think anyone can make it that way. Impossible!” Tendulkar says while speaking about his mother's cooking.

He adds that his mother cooks less frequently now but has shared her recipes with the family. However, despite their attempts to recreate her dishes, the original taste remains difficult to match.

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Tendulkar Emphasises The Joy Of Eating With Hands

Tendulkar's video offers fans a glimpse into his life away from cricket, highlighting his love for traditional home-cooked food. The former India captain's memories also reflect how familiar meals can provide comfort after spending long periods away from home.

As he prepares to eat, Tendulkar pours ghee over his food before mixing the rice and dal with his hands. He makes it clear that eating the meal by hand is an important part of enjoying the experience.

“The most important thing is that you should eat this with your hands,” he says before signing off with a smile.