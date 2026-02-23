'Sabse Badi Galti...': Upset Indian Fan Calls Playing Washington Sundar The 'Biggest Mistake' After Loss To South Africa | VIDEO

Axar Patel And Washington Sundar | X

Ahmedabad, February 22: In a major upset for Indian Cricket Team and fans, South Africa on Sunday defeated India by 76 runs in the crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. South Africa outplayed in all the aspects of the game which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian team made several blunders in the game, including the inclusion of Washington Sundar in the playing eleven after replacing the vice-captain of the team Axar Patel.

Net Run Rate Hit Significantly

A video has surfaced on social media in which an upset Indian fan reacted to the humiliating defeat. The fan stated that playing Washington Sundar was the biggest mistake of the match. India delivered a disappointing performance in one of the most important games of the tournament, which significantly hampered the net run rate. Following the 76-run loss, India's net run rate dropped sharply to -3.80. The net run rate will play a crucial role in India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Upset Fan Reacts

Speaking to ANI, the fan said, "...They (South Africa) definitely played better, so they won. Wins and losses keep happening. The biggest mistake was to have Washington Sundar." No team would even think of dropping the Vice-captain in such an important match in the Super 8 stage.

Revise Strategies

South Africa exposed the batting line-up of the Indian Cricket Team as they kept them under pressure throughout the match and it is time for the team to take strict action and revise their strategies for the remaining Super 8 matches.

Do Or Die Games Ahead

India will be facing Zimbabwe on February 26 and West Indies on March 1 in their remaining fixtures of the Super 8 phase and both the games have now become do or die for the Indian team. India will have to win the remaining two games to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive.