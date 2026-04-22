'Saath Mein Camera Laaya': Deepak Chahar Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During Training Ahead Of MI VS CSK Clash | VIDEO

Former teammates MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar shared a heartfelt moment during training at Wankhede before facing off in the MI vs CSK clash. Chahar, who played under Dhoni at CSK before joining MI, came up to meet his former captain. Dhoni quickly pointed that Deepak bought the camera along, before the pacer proceeded to touch the former Indian captain's feet.

"Tum aaya saath mein camera laaya. Haa, baat nahi kar paayege hum [You brought the camera with you. We won't be able to speak]," Dhoni was heard saying to Deepak Chahar as the cameraman followed the fast bowler.

Chahar touches MS Dhoni's feet

In a gesture that has since gone viral on the internet, Chahar proceded to touch Dhoni's feet. The former India captain moved away and pulled him into an embrace. The interaction shows the mutual respect shared between the two former teammates.

Deepak Chahar made his debut under MS Dhoni while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. He was later bought by the Chennai Super Kings, where he lifted 3 IPL titles.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a game for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He has been ruled out of the first six games due to a hamstring injury. However, he is likely to make a comeback in the high-intensity Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23).