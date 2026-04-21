'Aap Papa Ko Dena': MS Dhoni Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Young Fan Ahead Of MI Clash; VIDEO Viral

MS Dhoni Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Young Fan Ahead Of MI Clash | X

Mumbai, April 21: Ahead of the big match against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings star wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a sweet moment with a young fan. The wholesome conversation between MS Dhoni and the young kid was caught on camera and the heart-warming video is now going viral on social media.

Viral Video

It can be seen in the video that the kid approaches MS Dhoni with a small bat in his hand and asks for an autograph. MS Dhoni interacted with the kid warmly and signed the bat for him. He gave the bat to the kid after which his father gave him a photo frame of MS Dhoni to the kid to gift it to 'Thala'.

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Return Gift

The small kid then gave the gift to MS Dhoni which he returned it to him after signing. MS Dhoni gave the signed photo frame to the kid and asked him to give it to his father. He said, "Aap papa ko dena." He also said that the bat is for him and the frame is for his father.

Sweet Gesture

The kid gladly accepted the gift from MS Dhoni and returned. The entire episode was filmed by his father and the video is now going viral on social media. The fans are praising MS Dhoni for his sweet gesture towards the kids.

There have been several instances where MS Dhoni is seen in warm interactions with the kids of his teammates. Recently, he was seen playing Sarfaraz Khan's kid and the video went viral on social media.

MI Vs CSK Clash

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to play a game for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. He has been ruled out of the first six games due to a hamstring injury. However, he is likely to make a comeback in the high-intensity Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23).