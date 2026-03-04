SA VS NZ ICC T20 WC26: Marco Jansen Slams Half-Century In Incredible Rescue Act At Ahmedabad

All-rounder Marco Jansen once again came to South Africa's rescue once again to power the Proteas to a competitive total in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Ahmedabad. Jansen walked into bat with his side 77/5, before stitching a vital partnership with Tristan Stubbs. Jansen smashed his first half-century of the tournament at a moment where his team needed it the most.

Jansen struck two fours and five sixes in his 30-ball unbeaten knock to resurrect South Africa innings after they were reduced to 77 from 5 in the 11th over. The tall South African took his time initially, taking the game deep with Tristan Stubbs for company.

It was only the 18th over from James Neesham where Jansen broke the shackles. He struck a boundary and a six to get into his forties. In the next over, he smashed two sixes off Lockie Ferguson to bring up only his second T20I half-century.

