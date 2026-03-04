ICC T20 WC26: Daryl Mitchell Takes Controversial Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram In SA VS NZ Semi-Final | VIDEO

Umpire Nitin Menon has sparked controversy in the SA vs NZ T20 WC26 semi-final on Wednesday. South Africa captain Aiden Markram was given out after Daryl Mitchell took a low catch on the boundary. Replays however showed that it was not a clean catch with some part of the ball in touch with the ground. Menon however was satisfied and adjudged Markram as dismissed.

The incident occurred in the 8th over of the innings with Rachin Ravindra bowling. South Africa were aiming to get a move on after a difficult start at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Markram who was struck on gear one tried to clear the fence.

However, the Proteas captain hit it flat straight down to Daryl Mitchell at long on. Mitchell had to dive to complete a low catch. The Kiwi was unsure if he had taken a clean catch and the decision was taken upstairs to Nitin Menon, the third umpire.

Initial replays clearly showed that while Mitchell had a grasp of the ball, some part of it had touched the ground. Menon requested for a few side on angles and was later convinced that the New Zealand superstar had taken the catch cleanly.

The decision drew angry reactions from South African fans. Aiden Markram walked off dejected from the ground.