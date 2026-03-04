Lockie Ferguson's Fiery Bouncer Hits Tim Seifert On His Face In SA VS NZ T20 WC26 Semi-Final

New Zealand survived a massive injury scare during the semi-final game against South Africa in Ahmedabad. A fiery bouncer from Lockie Ferguson hit wicket-keeper Tim Seifert flush in the face just right below the eye. Seifert had to undergo a concussion test at the Narendra Modi Stadium before being allowed to continue.

The incident occurred in the final ball of the powerplay. Lockie Ferguson dug in a nasty bouncer to Aiden Markram. The ball wobbled late and Seifert tried to take it with his gloves pointing towards the bowler.

However, it hit the the gloves and slipped onto his face right under the eye. The players looked concerned and the physio rushed in to check in on the keeper. Fortunately, the KKR ace was good to go and was cleared to continue after a concussion test.