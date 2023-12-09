SA vs IND: CSA Set To Get Richer By ₹440 Crore Thanks To India's Tour Of South Africa

Cricket South Africa is leaving no stone unturned to showcase their hospitality to Team India and its travelling squad ahead of the white-ball and Test series in the rainbow nation.

CSA afterall, is set to earn around 1 billion South African Rand ($52.7 million approx) or ₹440 crore thanks to the Indian tour of South Africa this month, according to reports.

The Men in Blue have a massive fan following all over the world which is why all Test-playing nations get a massive boost when India comes to their shores.

India vs South Africa series preview

India will play a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and two Tests against the Proteas from December 10 to January 7. Tickets for the first T20I in Durban is already sold out while seats for the other venues are also filling up fast thanks to India's fan-following and reach.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is, KL Rahul in the ODIs and Rohit Sharma in the Tests. India are carrying 17 players for the T20 series and only three of them -- Shreyas Iyer, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Kishan are also part of the 50-over format.

Tougher challenge awaits Team India

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India recently beat Australia 4-1 on fabulous batting tracks at home but even the most partisan Indian fan would agree that there was so much less at stake in a series that was held within 72 hours of the World Cup.

Australia's core bowling attack was rested and some of the seniors were so tired that they left for home after the third game, having spent almost nine weeks in India.

The South Africa series in that context is the last big international T20 series that India play followed by one against Afghanistan in mid-January.

Even with their pace bowling mainstays, Kagiso Rabada (rested) and Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi injured, the Proteas at home will be more than a handful.