SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Equals Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell's World Record With 4th Hundred; India 201/7 In 20 Ovs

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is regarded as the best T20I batter in the world as he smashed his fourth hundred in the format during the series-finale against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Surya reached triple figures in just 55 balls with the help of 7 fours and 8 towering sixes to lead from the front for the Men in Blue after he lost the toss against Aiden Markram at the New Wanderers stadium.

Surya joined Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell on top of the list of most T20I hundreds with four. SKY however, is the fastest to achieve the feat in just 57 innings.

Most Hundreds in Men's T20I:

Suryakumar Yadav - 4 (57 innings)

Glenn Maxwell - 4 (92 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 4 (140 innings)

Notably, Surya now has four hundreds in four different countries.

Surya's T20I hundreds:

India

England

South Africa

New Zealand

Surya, Jaiswal go all guns blazing

Surya was ably supported by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after India lost two quick wickets early in their innings. Jaiswal scored 60 off 41 balls with six fours and three maximums.

Surya and Jaiswal added 112 runs for the third wicket before the skipper stitched another crucial 47-run stand with Rinku Singh (14) to help India near the 200-run mark.

India post 201/7 in 20 overs

Surya was eventually dismissed for 100 off 56 balls by Lizaad Williams in the final over which yielded 9 runs and three wickets as India ended up with 201 for 7 after being put into bat first.

The average total batting first at this venue is 198 in T20Is therefore, only time will tell if India's score is good enough to edge the Proteas and level the series.