 SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result

South Africa have never lost to Bangladesh in T20 international cricket and would be looking to keep their record intact tonight.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image

Another big game coming up in the T20 World Cup 2024 as South Africa and Bangladesh face off at the Nassau County Stadium in New York for their Group D clash. The Proteas are riding high on the back of two successive wins and top the table with 4 points. They will be looking to complete a hat-trick tonight against the Bangla tigers, who won their opening match against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Notably, South Africa have never lost to Bangladesh in T20 international cricket and would be looking to keep their record intact tonight.

Match Updates:

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade Reprimanded And Handed Demerit Point For Breaching Level 1 Of ICC...

T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade Reprimanded And Handed Demerit Point For Breaching Level 1 Of ICC...

T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane To Be Available For Nepal's Final 2 Group Matches

T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane To Be Available For Nepal's Final 2 Group Matches

MCA President Amol Kale Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In USA, A Day After Attending India-Pakistan T20...

MCA President Amol Kale Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In USA, A Day After Attending India-Pakistan T20...

‘PCB Did Deal With Mohd Amir, Imad Wasim’: Furious Mohd Hafeez Accuses His Board Of Destroying...

‘PCB Did Deal With Mohd Amir, Imad Wasim’: Furious Mohd Hafeez Accuses His Board Of Destroying...

'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match;...

'India Pehle, Beta Baadme': Arshdeep Singh's Father Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match;...