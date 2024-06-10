SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Pitch Report, Toss Update, Mid-Innings Score & Match Result

Another big game coming up in the T20 World Cup 2024 as South Africa and Bangladesh face off at the Nassau County Stadium in New York for their Group D clash. The Proteas are riding high on the back of two successive wins and top the table with 4 points. They will be looking to complete a hat-trick tonight against the Bangla tigers, who won their opening match against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Notably, South Africa have never lost to Bangladesh in T20 international cricket and would be looking to keep their record intact tonight.

Match Updates:

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi