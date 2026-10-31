SA Vs AUS 3rd Test Result: Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By 176 Runs To Win Series 2-1

Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By 176 Runs To Win Series 2-1 | X

South Africa on Saturday defeated Australia by 176 runs in the third and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town to win the three-match series 2-1. After Australia took a first-innings lead, South Africa bounced back strongly with the bat and produced an impressive bowling performance to seal a memorable victory.

South Africa scored 329 runs in their first innings. Marques Ackerman was the top scorer with 95 runs, followed by Aiden Markram who contributed 78. Australia responded strongly by scoring 429 runs to take a 100-run lead. Josh Inglis smashed 102 runs and Alex Carey added 80 to put the visitors in a strong position.

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SA Fights Back

However, South Africa fought back in their second innings. Wiaan Mulder scored a brilliant 115 runs, while Ryan Rickelton contributed 101. Their centuries helped South Africa post 387 runs and set Australia a target of 288 runs to win the match.

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AUS Under Pressure

Australia, however, failed to handle the pressure in their second innings and were bowled out for just 111 runs in 57.1 overs. Nathan Lyon remained unbeaten on 33, while Cameron Green scored 27.

Simon Harmer was the star with the ball for South Africa, picking up six wickets for just 16 runs. Kagiso Rabada also played an important role by taking three wickets for 39 runs.

SA Clinch Series 2-1

South Africa won the match by 176 runs, completing a 2-1 series victory. The win marked a strong comeback after Australia had taken control of the match with their first-innings lead. Wiaan Mulder's century and Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul proved decisive in helping the hosts seal the series.