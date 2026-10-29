'Is Your Mom Single?': Fan Seen Holding Placard Asking Ryan Rickelton About His Mother In SA Vs AUS 3rd Test; VIDEO | X | @SuperSportTV

A video has gone viral on social media from the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test match at Newlands in Cape Town. The viral video showed a cricket fan asking a weird question about South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Ryan Rickleton's mother and the fan was caught on camera by the broadcaster while holding the placard in his hands during the match.

The viral video shows the fan holding a handmade poster asking, "Ryan Rickleton, is your mom single?". The highlight of the video was the reaction of the fan after he noticed that he was being live-streamed on the big screen as the broadcasting camera caught him in 4k.

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Pink Heart Decoration

The fan was holding the cardboard sign decorated with a pink heart. After realising that he was on camera, the spectator blew several kisses, removed his cap and sunglasses playfully and also flashed a cheeky smile.

Ryan Rickleton was keeping the wickets when the incident unfolded in the stadium. He also appeared to have seen the message on the giant screen at the stadium. He responded with a subtle smile and returned his attention to the match

Commentators Make Fun

The commentators also seemed to have enjoyed the moment. A commentator was heard saying, "What's going on there, Kat?" I'm not sure he's putting his best foot forward, but credit for having a crack I guess, Kat. I don't know..."

SA Vs AUS 3rd Test Match Details

The incident occurred during the SA Vs AUS 3rd Test which is a series decider as both teams have one match each in the three-match series.

South Africa scored 329 runs in their first innings and in reply, Australia has moved ahead with a strong batting and bowling performance. Australia took a lead of 82 runs at lunch on Day 3 as the visitors managed to score 411/8.