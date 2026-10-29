Matthew Breetzke's Kangaroo-Like Celebration After Marnus Labuschagne's Duck Leave Fans In Splits During SA vs AUS 3rd Test | Video

Matthew Breetzke's Kangaroo-Like Celebration After Marnus Labuschagne's Duck Leave Fans In Splits | FanCode/X

Cricket is often remembered for stunning catches, brilliant deliveries and match-winning performances, but sometimes it is a player's unexpected reaction that steals the spotlight. That was exactly what happened during the third Test between South Africa and Australia when Matthew Breetzke produced an animated, kangaroo-like celebration after Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for a duck. The unusual moment quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with social media users amused by the South African batter's energetic hops across the pitch.

The incident unfolded when Labuschagne's stay at the crease ended after just five deliveries. Facing South African spinner Simon Harmer, the Australian batter attempted a shot outside the off stump but managed only an edge. Aiden Markram, stationed at slip, completed the catch to give South Africa an important breakthrough. However, while Labuschagne's dismissal was a significant moment in the match, it was Breetzke's reaction that soon became the talking point.

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Matthew Breetzke's Kangaroo-Like Celebration After Marnus Labuschagne's Duck Leave Fans In Splits

As soon as the wicket fell, Breetzke launched into a series of exaggerated hops across the pitch while looking towards Labuschagne. He appeared careful not to step onto the bowling crease as he celebrated, adding an extra layer of comedy to the scene. His movements immediately reminded viewers of a kangaroo bouncing around, while others found the animated display almost superhero-like.

As the video spread across social media, fans began having fun with the South African's unusual celebration, drawing comparisons to kangaroos and joking about his airborne movements. The incident offered a lighter moment in an otherwise intense Test contest between two competitive sides. With the series level at 1-1 entering the final Test, every wicket mattered, but Breetzke's energetic response ensured that Labuschagne's five-ball duck would be remembered for more than just the scorecard.