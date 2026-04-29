Ryan Rickelton Smashes Fastest Century By A MI Player In 44 Balls During MI VS SRH Clash At Wankhede | VIDEO

Ryan Rickelton smashed his first ever century in IPL with a stunning century in the MI vs SRH game | X/IPL

Ryan Rickelton smashed his first ever century in IPL with a stunning century in the MI vs SRH game at the Wankhede Stadium. A late inclusion in the side, the South African led MI's batting effort in their crucial home game, reaching the milestone in 44 balls. Rickelton's effort is the fastest century by a Mumbai Indians player in IPL history.

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Ryan Rickelton smashes century

Ryan Rickelton was dropped for the last two games after Quinton de Kock smashed a century earlier in the season. However, de Kock suffered a late wrist injury allowing Rickelton to return to the playing XI.

The left-hander set the tone early in the innings in a stunning opening partnership with Will Jacks. The openers put on 93 for the first wicket in just 7.1 overs, giving Mumbai Indians the perfect platform. The South African reached his half-century in just 23 balls.

Fastest by an MI batter

Ryan Rickelton eventually reached his century in 44 balls. The Proteas star struck nine fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease. Rickelton's effort is the fastest century by a Mumbai Indians batter in IPL history.

Fastest hundreds for MI (by balls taken)

44 - Ryan Rickelton vs SRH, Wankhede, 2026

45 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs CSK, Wankhede, 2008

45 - Tilak Varma vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026

47 - Cameron Green vs SRH, Wankhede, 2023

49 - Suryakumar vs GT, Wankhede, 2023