IPL 2026: James Hopes Remains Positive As Punjab Kings Stay Top Despite First Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals

Fast-bowling coach James Hopes backs Punjab Kings to regroup after their first IPL 2026 defeat while staying top of the points table | File Photo

New Chandigarh, April 29: Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 standings with 13 points from eight matches, despite facing their first defeat of the season in a high-scoring encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In a thrilling contest at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, the Kings posted a formidable 222/4 after being sent in to bat, but were unable to hold off a clinical chase from the visitors.

The match was a showcase of batting strength, with the Kings’ top order once again providing a solid platform before a spectacular late-innings surge. Despite the narrow loss, the mood in the Punjab camp remains focused and optimistic as they transition into the second half of the tournament.

Hopes confident after first defeat

“It’s a reality check, and that’s exactly what it is,” said fast-bowling coach James Hopes during the post-match press conference. “We’ve been flying and winning games, which is great, but you’re not going to go through the IPL without a loss. It’s about regrouping now. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s doom and gloom—it’s just about getting back to work, ironing out some kinks, and finding the best combinations for the different conditions we’ll face ahead.”

A major highlight for the Kings was the performance of Marcus Stoinis, who delivered a masterclass in power-hitting. Stoinis finished unbeaten on 62 off just 22 deliveries, smashing six sixes and four boundaries to propel the score past the 220-mark. Hopes noted that seeing the senior all-rounder find his rhythm with the bat was a massive positive for the side.

“Our top order has been flying, but we have a lot of power coming behind them. Tonight, Marcus got his opportunity and took it. It was great to see him get into the tournament properly with the bat, and that kind of finishing power is vital for us as the games get more intense,” Hopes added.

Young openers impress again

Earlier in the day, the opening pair of Priyansh Arya (29 off 11) and Prabhsimran Singh (59 off 44) continued their consistent form, setting a high tempo from the first over. Hopes praised their fearless approach, noting their importance to the team's identity.

“I don't think those two boys realise exactly how good they are. They are a fantastic young pair and they’re going to be a dominant partnership in the IPL for a long time.”

The match also saw the return of spinner Harpreet Brar, who delivered an incredibly economical spell of 0/25 in a high-scoring game, and the debut of Lockie Ferguson. While the bowling unit faced a tough challenge on a flat surface, the team is looking forward to the strategic adjustments that come with a change in venue.

“The team that adapts the best across the tournament usually ends up in the finals. We like the support we get here in Chandigarh, and we’re excited to move our base up to Dharamshala soon. For now, we focus on the next challenge in Ahmedabad,” Hopes concluded.

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Punjab Kings will next face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 3, where they will look to return to winning ways and solidify their lead at the top of the table.