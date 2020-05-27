'Ryan Giggs lives in your head rent-free': Curtis Woodhouse trolled for constantly mocking Man Utd legend

Former Sheffield United and Birmingham City player Curtis Woodhouse, who only managed three substitute appearances in the Premier League has been constantly mocking Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

The 40-year-old is also a former British light-welterweight boxing champion, and currently manages Gainsborough Trinity Football Club.

Taking to Twitter, Woodhouse launched a series of tweets criticising Giggs. "In the 99/00 season Manchester United scores 97 goals and won the premier league by 18 points, sheer and utter domination. Ryan Giggs chipped in with 6 goals from left wing Peter Beagrie who played on the left wing for Bradford City who went on to get relegated scored 7," he wrote.