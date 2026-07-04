RWITC Pune Racing Season: Eve Champion Trophy To Kick Off Prestigious Sweepstakes Programme

Workers on the racing track | Photo Credits: Anand Chaini

Pune, July 4, 2026: The 2026 Pune racing season, which begins on July 17 at the iconic Pune Race Course, promises an exciting monsoon campaign, with five prestigious sweepstake races forming the highlight of the calendar. Conducted by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the season is expected to attract some of the country's leading horses, trainers and jockeys.

Eve Champion Trophy Opens Season

The sweepstakes programme will commence with the Eve Champion Trophy, a special race scheduled for August 2. Carrying prize money of Rs 1.5 million, the event is expected to draw a competitive field and set the tone for the remainder of the season.

Among the other marquee sweepstake races are the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy and the F.D. Wadia Trophy, both of which enjoy considerable prestige on the domestic racing circuit. These races have traditionally attracted quality runners from leading stables and are expected to produce keenly contested finishes once again this year.

Feature Races To Follow

The sweepstakes schedule also serves as an important platform for emerging horses to establish themselves before the country's major racing events later in the year. Owners and trainers often use the Pune season to test promising talent against strong opposition, making these races a key indicator of future stars.

The monsoon meeting will feature approximately 21 race days, with several graded races spread across the season. Apart from the sweepstakes, racing enthusiasts can look forward to other high-profile fixtures, including the Indian St. Leger and the prestigious Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, both among the biggest attractions of the Pune racing calendar.

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With competitive fields, quality horses and a packed programme of feature races, the Pune season is once again expected to provide racing fans with an entertaining and action-packed monsoon meeting while reaffirming its place as one of India's premier racing carnivals.

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