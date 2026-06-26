Pune Race Course Gears Up For 2026 Racing Season As Trainers Prepare For Marquee Events

Preparations are underway at Pune Race Course as trainers and officials gear up for the 2026 racing season | AI Generated File Image

Pune, June 26: As the monsoon clouds gather over the city, Pune's iconic racecourse is once again preparing for another exciting season of thoroughbred racing. The historic Pune Race Course, operated by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), is expected to host a series of prestigious races between July and October, continuing a tradition that dates back nearly two centuries.

Trainers, jockeys and horse owners have already begun their preparations, with stables buzzing with activity as promising youngsters and seasoned campaigners are put through their paces. The Pune season has long served as an important platform for emerging talent while also showcasing some of the finest horses in Indian racing.

Preparations Gather Momentum

“I have not had two good seasons, but will try to make the most of it this season,” said Malesh Narredu, the jockey-turned-trainer.

“I have more babies and, since this will be a season for old horses (three years and above), it will be a tough task for me, but nevertheless we will give our best,” said Malesh while speaking to The Free Press Journal soon after his track work on Friday.

Marquee Races Ahead

The calendar for the 2026 Pune Meeting is expected to feature marquee events such as the Indian St. Leger and the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, races that traditionally attract the country's leading owners, trainers and racing enthusiasts.

According to RWITC's published fixtures, the Indian St. Leger is scheduled for September 20, while the Pune Derby is slated for October 11, making them the centrepieces of the season.

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The lush green track, renowned for its excellent racing surface during the monsoon months, is undergoing routine maintenance to ensure optimum conditions for horses and riders alike. Racing officials are also working on operational and spectator arrangements to enhance the race-day experience.

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